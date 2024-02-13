Organisers of 'Lamb National' say event will go ahead after activist backlash

Rural campaigners have welcomed a decision by carnival organisers to go ahead with a lamb race after they initially cancelled the show fearing backlash from activists.

The "Lamb National" will once again form part of the Barton Carnival - which takes place in Lincolnshire - in June, the organising committee has now confirmed.

Its chairman, Ben Troop, said the previous decision to cancel had been "rash", adding the committee had "satisfied concerns".

Previously, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), argued the lambs "do not consent" to racing.

But Mr Troop said: "We've been in touch with the relevant authorities and satisfied all of our concerns about it going ahead.

"The committee is unanimous that cancelling was rash and we feel comfortable moving forward regardless of any abuse that comes through."

The Countryside Alliance, which campaigns for rural issues, hit back at the online abuse targeted at the event and its organisers.

In a public statement, the group argued that activists “have little to no understanding of animal welfare”.

The lambs' owner said the breed, Herdwicks, have a natural ability to jump and their welfare is'paramount.

A spokesman for the Countryside Alliance said this was "a victory for common sense and the countryside".

They said: "There’s no doubt that online abuse from animal rights activists can be extremely unpleasant, but we must never bow down to bullying, harassment, or intimidation.

"We wish this fun and friendly event every good wish and would encourage anyone facing online threats to notify the police”.