Our Yorkshire Farm back on screens for a second series

The programme follows the Owens' on their 2,000-acre farm in North Yorkshire (Photo: Renegade Pictures)

A TV programme highlighting the life of a farming family who live and work in a remote area of North Yorkshire is back for a second series.

Amanda and Clive Owen, along with their nine children - and 1000 sheep - have again appeared in the Channel 5 series.

The documentary, presented by Ben Fogle, was first aired last November and covers the highs and lows of family farming life in and around Ravenseat.

The family are now back for season two of the series, with episode one and two already aired.

The first episode (5 November) saw the Owen family working on the 2,000-acre farm during the lambing season.

Amanda, known as The Yorkshire Shepherdess, taught her nine kids the highs and lows of lambing, built a dog kennel for their runaway terrier and saved a lamb with a broken leg.

The second episode saw Amanda and Clive, with two toddlers in tow, send their spring lambs to the moors.

Ace chattering to @EamonnHolmes on @talkRADIO tonight but......it means that I’ve missed Our Yorkshire Farm ! ?? on @channel5_tv at 8pm. ??

?? There’ll be fireworks ??

Never mind.....I kinda know what happens. ??

?????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/IYLHoJJPlZ — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) November 5, 2019

New episodes of Our Yorkshire Farm arrive on Channel 5 at 8pm each Tuesday.

The programme is also available to watch online via the channel’s My 5 site.