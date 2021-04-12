Our Yorkshire Farm back on TV for fourth series

A TV programme highlighting the life of a farming family who live and work in a remote area of North Yorkshire is back for a fourth series.

Amanda and Clive Owen, along with their nine children - and 1,000 sheep - have again appeared in the Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm.

The documentary, presented by Ben Fogle, was first aired in 2018 and covers the highs and lows of family farming life in and around Ravenseat.

It showcases the family's on-goings across the four seasons in one of the highest and most remote parts of England.

They are now back for season four of the programme, with episode one to be broadcast on Tuesday (13 April) at 9pm.

A Channel 5 spokesperson said: “The series has garnered immense popularity over the years for its heart-warming and refreshingly honest portrayal of family life in the countryside.

“Viewers and critics have praised Amanda and Clive Owen’s unique parenting style as they raise their nine ‘free-range’ children on their 2,000-acre remote hill farm in the Yorkshire Dales.

“Our Yorkshire Farm demonstrates Channel 5’s continued commitment to the nations and regions, particularly in Yorkshire, where it has invested over £20m since 2015."

New episodes of Our Yorkshire Farm will be broadcast on Channel 5 at 9pm each Tuesday.

The programme is also available to watch online via the channel's My 5 site.