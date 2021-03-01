Out-of-control dog massacres 13 sheep in Cheshire

*Warning - this article contains a graphic image*

Police have called on the public to ensure dogs are kept on leads at all times after 13 sheep were killed in Cheshire.

Officers were called out to a farm on Sunday (28 February) after a farmer reported that sheep had been massacred.

Cheshire Police's Rural Crime Team said the animals had died as a result of livestock worrying.

The cost of dog attacks on livestock has increased by over 10% to £1.3 million as the pandemic sees a surge in people visiting the countryside.

But Cheshire Police's Sergeant Simpson said it was an incredibly easy crime to avoid just by simply keeping dogs on a lead.

Speaking on the team's Facebook page, he said: "The name of the crime literally does it no justice.

"We've lost count of the number of times we've posted about the subject, but we will continue to raise it as we hope some will take note."

He added: "This spring when we are likely to see restrictions lifted, more dogs will be heading into the countryside.

"The damage that could be done to our livestock industry could be huge and the impact to the wildlife, very significant."

Sgt Simpson then shared a graphic image of the incident, as it was important to show what pet dogs had been responsible for recently.

"Please don't let your dog pay the ultimate price because of your actions," he added.