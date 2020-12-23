Out-of-control dogs kill 46 sheep in Suffolk

Police are appealing for more information after out-of-control dogs are thought to have killed 46 sheep in Suffolk.

The horrific livestock worrying incident happened in the East Bergholt area between Sunday 20 December and the following morning.

Police officers received a report of a number of sheep killed or badly injured on land where livestock grazes in the Dazeley's Lane area.

Around 16 were found dead at the time and around 30 others will need to be put down as a consequence of their injuries.

According to Suffolk Police, it is 'strongly suspected' that dogs off leads attacked the flock of sheep.

Sgt Brian Calver from the Rural And Wildlife Crime Team said the incident was 'by far the worst case of an attack of sheep' the force had come across.

"The suffering the animals must have gone through would have been terrible," he said.

"Dog ownership is a responsible thing so please remember, dogs that are allowed to worry livestock on agricultural land is an offence Dogs Worrying Livestock Act.

"Anyone who saw the dogs that were responsible or can describe them please get in touch with us.”

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and anyone with information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/73715/20.