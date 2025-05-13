Outbreak of parasitic infection linked to farm rises to 74 cases

An ongoing investigation into an outbreak of a parasitic infection linked to visits at a Welsh farm has now confirmed 74 cases, with 16 individuals requiring hospital treatment.

The multi-agency Outbreak Control Team is continuing to assess the situation, which has been connected to public visits to Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm, Cowbridge.

As a precautionary measure, the farm has voluntarily suspended all public animal feeding activities and is working closely with authorities to support the investigation.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite known to cause gastrointestinal illness. It is commonly associated with contact with animals—particularly young livestock such as lambs and calves.

Su Mably, consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales, said the team was continuing to investigate the outbreak.

"If you visited the farm and feel unwell, please contact your GP or call NHS 111," she explained.

"Although cryptosporidium infection is usually mild and clears up on its own, it can cause more serious illness in young children and people with weakened immune systems

“It is possible for this infection to be passed on from one person to another, for example if someone is caring for a family member who is unwell.

"It is important to protect yourself by washing your hands well, particularly before preparing food.”

Public Health Wales is urging anyone who recently visited the farm and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical advice.

Typical symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea and a low-grade fever.