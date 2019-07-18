Oval poached egg wins food innovation award

NFU's chief poultry adviser (L) joined England rugby legend Ben Kay (R) to present the award to MD of Just Egg, Pankaj Pancholi

An oval poached egg food product has took the award for ‘Food Innovation of the Year’ at last week’s National Egg and Poultry Awards.

The first British manufactured food item of its kind, the product is made with free-range British Lion eggs.

It is prepared and packed to ensure the preservation of flavour, following the same remit as its round counterpart.

Judges praised the consistent and high quality of the egg and the simplicity of the level of preparation involved in presenting the product as part of a dish.







Ideal for restaurants, hotels and all catering opportunities, the oval egg can be used to complement a varying selection of dishes.

Chief poultry adviser for the NFU Gary Ford joined host England rugby legend Ben Kay onstage to present the award to managing director of Just Egg, Pankaj Pancholi.

He said he was 'delighted' to receive an 'esteemed accolade' within such a short space of time since the product launch.

“As with all our egg products, our major remit is to meet a high standard for quality and for taste.

“Our round egg is extremely popular in certain ‘food to go’ High Street outlets, where it has gained recognition as a breakfast and sandwich ingredient.

“We want to achieve the same following for the oval shaped egg with caterers, chefs and restaurateurs; this award will certainly go some way to helping us to meet that goal,” Mr Pancholi said.

Launched two years ago, the round egg product has generated keen interest.

However, the oval egg is expected to attract its own individual trade funnel, with a specific appeal to those caterers who will use it as a key ingredient for starters, mains, and salads.

As a leading manufacturer of hard boiled eggs and egg mayonnaise, Just Egg supplies to the UK’s leading supermarkets and retailers.