Over 1,000 farmers sign up to free consultancy service

A consultancy which offers free advice to farms most affected by the move away from the BPS has reached a significant landmark, with over 1,000 farmers now signed up.

AHDB’s Farm Business Review service, funded by the Defra Future Farming Resilience Fund, is designed to help farmers struggling with post-Brexit uncertainty.

Using the tool, farmers can access resources, keep a record of how business is performing and connect with a consultant for free advice and support.

Open to arable, dairy and livestock farmers, Farm Business Receive has now been extended until June 2022.

Over 1,000 farmers have signed up to use it, and more are being encouraged to register to ensure they receive the free support.

Steve Dunkley, AHDB head of business resilience, said: “Signing up to the Farm Business Review is a simple online process which only takes a few minutes.

"Once you’ve registered you’ll be matched with a suitable consultant, who will arrange a mutually convenient date to visit your farm and carry out a free, confidential consultation to help evaluate your options going forward.

“If you don’t have an email address or internet access, but still want to benefit from this support, you can register through another family member who is part of the farm business.”

Wiltshire-based dairy and arable farmer, Peter Shallcross said a lot of farmers were in the same position of uncertainty.

"Many [are] unsure about how they will recoup the losses presented by the move away from direct payment," he explained.

“The service is fantastic and will help many farmers and growers break down and identify specific areas which they need to work on for their businesses to succeed and thrive during the next challenging few years.”

Farmers interested in finding out more about AHDB's Farm Business Review can visit the online page.