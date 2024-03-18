Over 1,000 pigs killed in major farm fire in Northern Ireland

Over 1,000 pigs have been killed in a fire at a farmyard building in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Crews were called to the farm, located on the Gorey Road in Dungannon, on the night of Friday 8 March.

The impacted farrowing house included 80 sows and 1,000 piglets, costing the farm around £700,000 to repair and restock.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said crews left the farm at half past midnight on Saturday.

It is still not known how the fire started, with investigations continuing. However, it is believed not to be deliberate.

According to the latest figures by NFU Mutual, the number of farm fires have shot up by 21% to £83.5m.

How can I improve fire safety?

NFU Mutual has a fire safety guide for farmers to follow:

• Have a plan in place – Put people at the heart of your fire plan and ensure everyone on site knows what to do in the event of a fire.

• Don’t mess with electrics - Electrical faults are a major cause of farm fires and electric shocks can cause death or severe injury.

• Suppress the risk – Suppression systems are a major game changer for the industry and play a critical role in detecting, containing and extinguishing fire.

• Keep on top of your housekeeping – Good housekeeping is absolutely essential to ensure materials and machinery are stored correctly and to eliminate dust and debris.

• Control hot work – Welding, cutting or grinding equipment, along with blow lamps and blow torches can produce sparks which can turn into fires if they hit a combustible material.