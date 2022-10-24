Over 1,000 pupils learn about farming as part of 'food story' event

Over 1,000 schoolchildren learnt more about Welsh farming and how food is produced as part of a successful two-day 'food story' event.

Children aged from three to 16 attended the first ever ‘Food Story/Stori Bwyd’ event, held by the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society on the county showground.

Almost 30 arable, dairy, beef, pig and sheep farmers, from across Pembrokeshire volunteered their time to talk and demonstrate local food production.

They explained to the schoolchildren the journey of the different crops, vegetables, milk, eggs and meat produced in their region.

The event, which took place on 11 and 12 October, included farm machinery and live animals for the pupils to see first-hand what is used to produce their food.

Local industry groups NFU Cymru and the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) provided educational resources for the schools and pupils.

Mansel Raymond, president of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society and one of the farmer volunteers at the event, said food and farming education was 'important'.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to each and every one of the volunteers who took two days out from their busy work on the farm to come and talk to the children and demonstrate how they produce food and drink.

"The smiles on the faces of the children said it all, they listened intently, took part in the demonstrations and the teachers took resources back with them to their schools to continue the learning.

"One of the important elements of Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s work is educational and spreading the word around the county about how local food is produced by farmers.”

As well as food production the event was an opportunity to teach the children about the seasonality of what is produced locally, and how the weather and climate affects the work farmers do.

Event organiser Kath Wilson, who works at the society, said: “We have had a tremendous amount of positive feedback from both the volunteers and the schools since holding the event.

"We have already started planning the Food Story event for 2023."