Over 1,200 farmers take part in 2026 Big Farmland Bird Count

Farmers and land managers are continuing to play a vital role in supporting farmland birds, according to the latest Big Farmland Bird Count results.

The 2026 survey, organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and sponsored by the NFU, saw more than 1,200 farmers take part across 292,828 hectares of land.

Participants recorded 275,024 birds during the annual count, including 34 species on the red list, eight more than last year.

More than 69,000 starlings, lapwings, fieldfares and linnets were spotted, helping to provide a snapshot of how farmland birds are faring across the country.

The two-week survey began on 6 February and was extended to 1 March due to exceptionally wet weather.

The NFU said the results highlight the conservation work already being carried out by farmers and underline the need for certainty over the future of agri-environment schemes.

NFU Vice-President Robyn Munt said it was encouraging to see farmers and growers continuing to engage with the count.

“These findings provide a valuable data set and are an important indicator that farmers and growers can sustainably produce food while supporting outcomes for nature,” she said.

“From providing supplementary feeding to maintaining hedgerows, land managers across England and Wales are playing a vital role in supporting farmland wildlife.”

The results showed that around two-thirds of farmers who took part were in agri-environment schemes, while a similar proportion provided supplementary feeding.

Analysts said this suggests farmland is continuing to provide an important winter refuge for species that are declining nationally.

Ms Munt said the findings showed the value of schemes such as the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

“With 67% of farms surveyed participating in agri-environment schemes, it is clear that schemes such as the SFI are making a difference on the ground,” she said.

“This is why it is so important that the government provides some much-needed certainty on SFI and the future of agri-environment schemes, so farmers can continue to make positive environmental choices with confidence.”

Defra has published near-final guidance for SFI26, but the NFU is continuing to call for budget transparency and clarity for the 28,000 farmers and growers with agreements expiring this year.

GWCT Director of Advisory Dr Roger Draycott said the count provides important evidence on the impact of farmer-led conservation work.

“Findings like this help to demonstrate the impact of practitioner science schemes like the Big Farmland Bird Count and gives us valuable information about how birds are faring across our farmland, and what actions farmers and other land managers can take to help,” he said.

“This makes conversations with other scientists, working conservationists on the ground, and policymakers easier, as we have strong data to back up our points.”

The Big Farmland Bird Count is now in its twelfth year, with organisers using the long-term data to track trends and highlight the contribution of land managers to farmland biodiversity.

GWCT worked with PerdixPro for the 2026 count to provide participants with a new digital platform for recording results.

The trust is also carrying out a long-term analysis of the data collected so far, with findings expected to be shared in due course.