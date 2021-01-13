Over 100 farm machinery items in major online sale

A major online timed sale of over 100 second-hand agricultural machinery items is set to take place this month.

The sale of 'well-maintained' machinery and potato equipment is being organised by auctioneer Cheffins, on behalf of JL Carter & Sons from Knutsford, Cheshire.

Taking place between the 21 January and 27 January, it will include tractors, a self-propelled sprayer, harvesters and and harvesting machinery and implements.

Cheffins will be hosting a viewing day on-site at the farm in Allostock, with Covid-19 social distancing measures in place.

The tractors include a 2017 John Deere 6215R with 2,311 hours on the clock with an estimate of £70,000 - £75,000 and a 2008 John Deere 7530 with 8,649 hours and an estimate of £32,000 - £36,000.

Also on offer is a 2005 Grimme self-propelled potato harvester with an estimate of £50,000 - £60,000; a 2015 Grimme GT170 trailed potato harvester which is set to make between £70,000 and £75,000 and a 2008 Bateman RB26 24m self-propelled sprayer which carries an estimate of £30,000 - £35,000.

Oliver Godfrey, director of Cheffins, said the sale would be 'Covid-compliant at all times' in order to keep clients and staff safe.

"By offering the sale in a timed online format, we are able to continue to keep stock levels in the second-hand machinery market at a healthy level, with values achieved through online auctions holding firm in comparison to live, traditional sales.

He said demand for well-maintained second-hand machinery and potato equipment continued to be strong from both UK-based and overseas purchasers.

"We expect this sale to be of interest for both farmers and dealers.”

The viewing day will take place on Friday 22 January at Brook House Farm, Allostock, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 9LU.