Over 100 jobs in doubt as meat supplier edges towards closure

Thirty jobs have been cut at an Aberdeenshire meat supplier, with a further 90 now at risk as the business moves closer to closure.

Inverurie-based Donald Russell confirmed the redundancies after failing to secure a buyer for the company as a going concern, leaving the future of its operations in serious doubt.

Around 90 remaining staff have entered a formal consultation process, with the firm’s Harlaw Road factory now expected to shut. The potential loss of more than 100 jobs would deal a significant blow to the rural economy in the north-east of Scotland.

The company has been a longstanding supplier of premium British meat to restaurants and consumers, and its potential closure could have knock-on effects for farmers and producers within the supply chain.

Despite the likely closure of the Inverurie site, parts of the business could yet survive.

Talks are understood to be at an advanced stage with potential buyers over the sale of the Donald Russell brand and its direct-to-consumer website, raising the prospect of the online arm continuing under new ownership.

In a statement, the company said: “Sadly, after exploring all possible alternatives, we were unable to find a buyer for our business as an ongoing concern.”

It added: “We are now in advanced talks to sell the Donald Russell brand and direct-to-consumer website, and a new 30-day consultation with the colleagues employed in that part of the business has begun.”

The firm thanked staff for their efforts during the uncertainty, stating: “We are grateful to all our fantastic colleagues, who have maintained the highest standards throughout an incredibly difficult period, and we wish them all the very best in their futures.”

Founded in 1974, Donald Russell built its reputation supplying premium meat to restaurants and trade customers, alongside a direct-to-consumer online service.

The company has faced mounting pressure in recent months. In February, it revealed it was considering closing operations following a review of its finances and market conditions.

At the time, chief executive Matthew Flood pointed to “unprecedented volatility in meat prices, unpredictable energy costs and the rising costs of doing business” as creating “a perfect storm”.

He said the firm was “planning realistically for closure”.

The challenges reflect wider pressures facing the UK meat processing sector, where rising costs and market volatility have squeezed margins across the supply chain.

The latest redundancies follow the closure of its Kintore cold storage site last August, which saw around 70 jobs lost — underlining the scale of the company’s ongoing contraction.