Over 20,000 people log on to watch Royal Highland Showcase

Over 20,000 people logged online to watch the first day of this year's behind-closed-doors Royal Highland Showcase.

The Royal Highland Showcase got under way at Ingliston on Monday (14 June), with the event going ahead this year without a live audience.

Earlier this year, show directors confirmed they had shelved plans for a physical event, instead opting to stream the event online.

On Monday, farmers showed off their livestock to an audience who were streaming across the world.

In normal times, up to 190,000 people would visit the farming show over the course of the week.

Well that's a wrap on day one of the Royal Highland Showcase, in partnership with the Royal Bank of Scotland ????????

We've seen brilliant Belties, terrific Texels, gorgeous goats and more today!

See you tomorrow for day 2! ??#RHShowcase2021 #PerfectStage pic.twitter.com/hQyRv6jh4y — Royal Highland Show (@ScotlandRHShow) June 14, 2021

The free show is a hybrid event with judging, show jumping, chef demonstrations and competitions taking place at the showground.

A one-tonne, hand-sculpted wicker Beltie bull, created by artist Trevor Leat, is the centrepiece of this year's showcase.

Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) competitions manager David Tennant said he was 'spurred on' by the number of livestock entries received.

He added that the figures highlighted the 'eagerness' of competitors to get back into the show rings following lockdown.

“The country's livestock and Scottish produce will truly be on the world stage this year, with classes livestreamed online and available to watch around the world," he said.

"We know there is an appetite from our international community to get involved with the showcase and there will be breeders from Sydney to Canada with eyes on the showcase this year."