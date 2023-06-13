Over 250 farms across UK took part in Open Farm Sunday

Over 250 farms across the country welcomed thousands of people after opening their gates for the annual Open Farm Sunday initiative.
The UK-wide events, which took place on Sunday 11 June, were designed to educate the public on where food comes from and the work farmers do.
Managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), Open Farm Sunday offered an opportunity for visitors to get closer to farming.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited Hampton Estate Farms in Surrey to celebrate the annual initiative, where she saw first-hand what farming delivers.
She met an expert bovine vet who cares for the estate’s pedigree herd of Sussex beef cows, as well as learning about the history and process of hop growing.
The Duchess met some inspirational young people to hear about how they are forging their careers in the sector.
@LEAF_Farming ’s honorary president, HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh today visited a LEAF Open Farm Sunday event.??— LEAFOpenFarmSunday (@OpenFarmSunday) June 11, 2023
HRH spoke with professionals working in the food production industry including some inspiring young people starting their careers in the sector! #LOFS23 @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/Xq9xdBYI8T
We're still buzzing after over 250 farms opened their gates for #LOFS23 yesterday! ????— LEAFOpenFarmSunday (@OpenFarmSunday) June 12, 2023
Have a watch of our highlights video below to get a true sense of just how special this annual event is! ??????????????????@RoyalFamily @AnnabelOFS @mollybiddell pic.twitter.com/47ySioKBo4
Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager said the public’s growing interest around food and the environment was "so important".
However, she said there was still "a real lack of understanding" about where food comes from.
"Not only have farmers collectively raised the profile of British food and farming, but we have also inspired a new generation of agri-food professionals," Ms Shackleton said.
"It offered a unique opportunity for farmers to build support for the industry, showcasing the very best of what they do whilst being fully supported with resources, meetings, event guidance and more.
"By taking part in LEAF Open Farm Sunday, farmers continue to help change people’s perceptions and understanding of the industry.
"We’re calling on all farmers to think about how they can get involved in next year’s LEAF Open Farm Sunday on 9th June and have a real, lasting positive impact in 2024!”
Next year’s LEAF Open Farm Sunday will take place on Sunday 9 June 2024.