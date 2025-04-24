Over 3,000 join legal claim over pollution of Wye, Lugg and Usk rivers

More than 3,000 individuals and businesses have joined a major legal action over alleged pollution in the Wye, Lugg, and Usk river catchments.

The group claim targets the Cargill UK poultry group and Welsh Water, who are accused of being the primary contributors to the degradation of these rivers.

The poultry group—comprising Avara Foods, Cargill Plc, and Freemans of Newent—is alleged to be the largest source of pollution, with claims pointing to industrial poultry production as a key factor.

According to the legal action, chicken manure is polluting the rivers with phosphorus and nitrates, causing algal blooms that block sunlight and deplete oxygen in the water.

Cargill, Avara, and Freemans of Newent have denied the allegations.

In February 2025, the claim was extended to include Welsh Water, with law firm Leigh Day arguing that sewage discharges are also major contributors to the pollution.

The alleged pollution has reportedly disrupted local residents’ enjoyment of the rivers, including recreational activities such as wild swimming and fishing.

Businesses that depend on clean waterways have also claimed financial and operational setbacks due to the environmental decline.

Leigh Day partner Oliver Holland, who is leading the case, commented on the community's response: “I am pleased to see that the claim has resonated so strongly with local residents and businesses.

"The rivers Wye, Lugg and Usk play an integral role in the lives of so many individuals and businesses.

"The powerful response from the community sends a clear message to alleged polluters that they will not stand by and allow these vital public resources to deteriorate further.”