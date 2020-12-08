Over 3,500 farmers to receive sustainable farming grant

Scottish farmers will receive £18 million towards the purchase of agricultural equipment chosen for its effectiveness in reducing greenhouse gases.

Letters with grant offers are being sent to over 3,500 eligible farmers and crofters as part of the Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme.

The pilot will provide support for farmers to purchase specific environmentally-friendly agricultural equipment.

Successful applicants will have until 21 December to accept their offer, and they will have until 31 March 2021 to purchase the equipment and claim the grant.

Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said 3,735 farmers and crofters across the country applied to the scheme.

"I would urge applicants to consider carefully the conditions of grant and to proceed quickly to take up the offer," he said.

“This scheme will offer us a valuable opportunity to assess uptake, estimate the potential scale of greenhouse gas reductions and use this feedback to inform the development of future policy and support mechanisms.”

He added: “There is no doubt that farm and food production businesses will be required and are ready to play a significant role in meeting our climate change targets."

The equipment bought will also deliver benefits through supporting sustainable farming, such as improving land and livestock management, and improving air and water quality.

The scheme is funded through £20 million capital funding which was allocated to the Agricultural Transformation Programme for year 2020-21.