Over 300,000 children take part in farm education fortnight

More than 300,000 young people across the UK were involved in a fortnight worth of British farming and food production education.

Farming Fortnight took place from 6-17 June 2022, offering a range of national curriculum linked resources and materials on agriculture.

The annual initiative, launched by LEAF Education and now in its fourth year, also supports teachers in delivering inspiring lessons and activities.

Each day focussed on a different farming theme, with dedicated social media hashtags to encourage schools and students to share their learning experiences – with #MilkingMonday proving the most popular day.

LEAF Education director of education, Carl Edwards said: “Farming Fortnight provides an exciting and inspiring platform to educate and connect children and young people with where their food comes from.

"This is vital for ensuring that they lead healthy, active lifestyles, whilst making informed food choices – all while capturing their enthusiasm to connect with topical issues around climate change, sustainable diets, and showcasing the range of future career opportunities available within the sector.

“This year, the campaign, which is now an established date in the academic year, continued to show growth in engagement and since launching in 2019, almost four million young people have engaged with our resources and videos."

Farming minister, Victoria Prentis hailed the 'excellent' initiative: "I passionately believe that we should teach children about the work that our farmers do, and I urge as many schools as possible to take part.”

Farming Fortnight was developed as a result of LEAF’s teenager research and in collaboration with staff and students from LEAF Education Demonstration School, Brockhill Park Performing Arts College.

The next Farming Fortnight, which is free for schools to get involved, will take place from 5-16 June.