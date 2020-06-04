Over 300,000 pledge support to foods standards' petition

Public support for British food standards has been bolstered in the last few days

The NFU's food standards petition has seen an overwhelming response in the last few days, with more than 300,000 people now pledging their support.

The petition, launched at the NFU Conference in late February, demands that all food imports are produced to the same standards as the UK in the event of any post-Brexit trade deal.

There are growing fears that the government is prepared to abandon British food production methods in order to secure a lucrative trade agreement with the US.

The NFU has been running a social media campaign to maximise the reach of the petition to deter the government from doing so, and encourage the public to pledge their support.







It comes as celebrity chef Jamie Oliver threw his weight behind the petition, and the Mail on Sunday launched its own ‘Save our Family Farms’ campaign.

Speaking about the campaign, NFU President Minette Batters said the British farming industry was at its 'eleventh hour'.

"Winning this battle in the court of public opinion is where this now lies," she said, adding that she 'applauded' the work Jamie Oliver had done.

“It’s been really powerful what he’s done on social media and we plan on keeping this momentum going."

Mrs Batters added: "We are talking right across NGOs, farming organisations and with consumers to make this case.

"We are pulling on every lever on behalf of farmers to land this message and pave the way for a future that is about achieving carbon neutral food by 2040.”

As of Thursday 4 June, the petition has reached over 305,000 signatories - edging closer to its new 500,000 milestone.