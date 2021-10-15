Over £300m in direct payments to be issued to NI farmers

Over £300 million in direct payments will be issued to Northern Irish farmers on the first day of payments for 2021, the NI government has announced.

Payments will be sent to nearly 23,400 farmers, about 98 percent of eligible applicants, on Monday 18 October.

This makes it the largest amount ever paid out to farmers on day one of the payment window.

Annual funding for agricultural support in Northern Ireland has been guaranteed by the Treasury until the end of this parliament.

DAERA farming minister Edwin Poots said: "This is the second year the department has been able to issue payments in one go, which has represented the largest amount ever issued by my department on the first day of payments.

“As I announced at the Balmoral Show, payments have been increased by 6.29% this year to ensure that all funding ring-fenced for this purpose is used.”

He added: “I wish to express my thanks to staff within my department who have worked diligently to ensure that hard-pressed farming families receive these vital payments as soon as possible."

Mr Poots said the payments represented the bulk of farm businesses’ annual income. "Maximising payments issued on day one improves the financial viability of these businesses and the wider rural economy.”

The small number of remaining applications will continue to be verified, DAERA said, with payments being released daily from 18 October onwards.

Payment letters will be issued by post to all farmer recipients, but can also be viewed online immediately via DAERA Online Services.