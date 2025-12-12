Over £400m paid to farmers as stewardship payments gather pace

More than £400 million has been paid to farmers within weeks of the 2025 payment window opening, as agri-environment schemes move swiftly to support sustainable food production.

The Rural Payments Agency confirmed today (12 December) that around three quarters of eligible farmers have already received Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship payments since applications opened on 1 December.

So far, 28,351 payments have been issued, delivering £435.6 million to farm businesses, with further payments due to be made throughout December and beyond.

The schemes are designed to reward farmers for managing land in ways that deliver environmental benefits while maintaining food production.

They support habitat and species protection, improvements to water quality, reduced flood risk, enhanced carbon capture and the conservation of historic and archaeological features, while also helping to build resilience and long-term viability within farm businesses.

The payments arrive at a time when many farmers are continuing to manage high input costs and tight margins, making the timing of support particularly important as winter progresses.

RPA chief executive Neil Hornby said the agency had focused on accelerating delivery this year. “The RPA has been working hard to ensure farmers receive their Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship payments as quickly as possible,” he said.

“We’ve made a strong start to the 2025 payment window and increased the number of payments made in the first few weeks compared with last year.”

He added: “I'm grateful for the commitment of the RPA teams, who have been focused on delivering the best possible service for our customers.”

The government said the schemes form part of a broader approach to supporting British farming through nature-friendly practices, new technology and simplified regulation, with more than half of farmers now participating in farming schemes aimed at improving both environmental outcomes and business performance.

The RPA has previously faced criticism over payment delays, but said progress this year demonstrates improvements in delivery.

With payments continuing into the new year, the agency said further funds are expected to reach farmers as agri-environment schemes play an increasingly central role in supporting sustainable food production and future-proofing rural businesses.