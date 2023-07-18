Over 50 farmers in the Broads receive protected landscape funding

Over 50 farmers in the Broads National Park have benefited from the Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) programme, with more farmers being sought to participate.

The programme, now in its third year, has provided farmers across the UK’s National Parks and AONBs with funding to develop environmental projects.

These include nature recovery, climate resilient businesses, heritage conservation, and projects enabling the public to enjoy nature.

To date, £25 million has been allocated across the UK, and more than 2,400 projects have been approved for funding.

In the Broads alone, a region which straddles Norfolk and Suffolk, the programme has funded 35 projects worth a total £370,000 in its first two years.

And in the third year, there are already 16 approved projects, with the local authority keen to fund more.

(Photo: Broads Authority)

The programme has resulted in over 200 hectares of Broads’ wetland being better managed for biodiversity, as well as 20 educational visits for schoolchildren.

One project has enhanced habitat for wildlife such as lapwing around Burgh Castle, an area important for breeding waders.

RSPB worked with local farmers and landowners to increase the water levels by building foot drains which provide foraging habitat for chicks in the spring.

(Photo: Broads Authority)

This created a corridor of joined up habitat for birds expanding out of the reserve, increasing the area available to these important species.

Hannah Norman, the Broads Farming Officer, said the first two years of the FiPL programme had been a huge success.

“We have achieved some great outcomes for nature including improved reedbed management, educational visits out into the Broads and repaired one of our iconic mills to prevent further degradation.

(Photo: Broads Authority)

“I am excited that the programme has been extended to 2025 with an increased budget and I look forward to continuing to work with a wide range of people throughout the Broads.”

There is still some funding available for this year for farmers, growers and land managers.

The programme runs until March 2025, with a larger budget for year four.

Farmers and landowners who are interested have been asked to email the Broads Authority at Hannah.Norman@broads-authority.gov.uk.

Elsewhere in the UK, the programme has supported over 100 farming projects in the Lake District, including 1,600 hectares of land for regenerative farming.