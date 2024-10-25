Over 50 MPs urge government to commit to funding rural broadband

Over 50 rural MPs are urging government to confirm funding for gigabit broadband amid reports of the money being redirected from the countryside.

A letter by the MPs calls on Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Science and Technology, to confirm £5 billion is still allocated to Project Gigabit.

The project has been rolling out gigabit speed internet to rural areas, but funding is still required to close rural-urban divide.

Figures show that just under half of rural homes and businesses have access to gigabit broadband compared to 85% in urban areas.

And fewer than half of farmers reported broadband speeds which they said were adequate for their business.

Limited connectivity in rural areas is identified as a significant barrier to productivity, with the rural economy 14% less productive than the English average.

This disparity is costing around £40bn to England's gross value added, according to the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

Written by former Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport Sir John Whittingdale and backed by the CLA, the letter has earned the backing of over 50 rural MPs.

Sir John said: “Project Gigabit has played a key role in extending gigabit broadband to many more households and businesses in more remote rural areas.

"However, more still needs to be done to close the rural-urban divide and the Government needs to confirm that the existing budget will be fully committed to achieving this.”

As the autumn budget nears, the letter urges government to confirm that the full allocation of £5bn for Project Gigabit will be retained and what proportion of its funding has been allocated.

It also asks how much of this has gone to rural areas and if the fund is prioritising rural areas where commercial investment isn’t feasible.

Victoria Vyvyan, president of the CLA, said that uncertainty over gigabit internet funding "is the last thing" rural areas need.

"We still have connectivity issues preventing businesses and homes from even operating in the 21st century," she added.

“We need to unlock the potential of rural communities, for the good of our countryside, and our country as a whole.

"We have to support the growth of dynamic businesses, generating wealth and attracting the best talent."