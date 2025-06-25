Over 60 acres of prime Cumbrian grazing land set for auction

A valuable block of over 60 acres of grazing land in Cumbria is set to go under the hammer this summer, with strong interest anticipated from across the region.

H&H Land & Estates has announced the sale of the land, located near the village of Shap, with a total guide price of £540,000.

The land, classified as Grade 4, will be offered either as a whole or in three individual lots.

Lot 1 comprises a single field extending to approximately 8.77 acres, with a guide price of £85,000.

Lot 2 includes 46.26 acres of land, divided across 12 fields, and is guided at £395,000.

Lot 3 consists of a 5.72-acre block made up of two fields, with a guide price of £60,000.

Jonathan Hird, Associate Director at H&H Land & Estates, described the land as a highly desirable opportunity with wide-ranging appeal.

“This is a superb parcel of land with magnificent views towards the Lake District fells,” he said. “It offers excellent grazing potential and is very accessible, with good roadside frontage and well-kept boundaries.

“The smaller lot near the village would suit those looking for manageable amenity land, while we expect strong interest in the larger block from local farmers looking to expand their acreage.”

The land is not situated within a Nitrate Vulnerable Zone and is not currently entered into any Environmental Stewardship or Agri-Environment schemes, offering flexibility to potential purchasers.

The public auction will take place on 5 August 2025 at 3.00pm, at Shap Memorial Hall.