Over 650 dairy cattle to be auctioned at two major dispersals

More than 650 head of cattle will go under the hammer in Shropshire over the next fortnight, as auctioneers prepare to conduct two major dairy herd dispersal sales.

The first sale, scheduled for 20 May, will feature 165 in-milk commercial Holstein and Brown Swiss cows and heifers from the Groton Dairy Herd, Marton, on behalf of T. A. Wainwright and Son.

This will be followed by the dispersal of nearly 500 pedigree Holsteins from the esteemed Lilleshall Herd for S. M. Gilman and Partners, Abbey Farm, Lilleshall, Newport, taking place on 30 May.

The Wainwright family’s involvement in dairying at Groton dates back to 1921, when Allen Wainwright’s grandfather relocated the herd from Oswestry.

Over the decades, the herd has developed a reputation for strength, health and productivity, with a focus on sound legs, feet and udder quality rather than extreme stature.

Allen took over breeding management in 2000 and has continued to improve the herd using Genus ABS sires and a sexed and beef breeding strategy.

The cows are fed a TMR diet, graze in summer, and are housed in cubicles. Calving takes place year-round, with a herd average of 30kg of milk per day, a 372-day calving interval, and 305-day yields of 8,414kg at 4.42% butterfat and 3.32% protein.

The herd is health-screened and vaccinated for BVD, IBR, Leptospirosis and Blackleg, and has remained TB-free for over four years, last tested on 31 March.

Jonny Dymond, Halls’ dairy auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager, said: “The Wainwrights have been dedicated producers and strong supporters of Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

"Now, they are stepping back from the daily demands of dairy to focus on arable farming. This is a top-quality, modern herd with tremendous commercial appeal.”

He added that 69 cows have calved since February, with a further 33 due between July and September and 46 more in the winter months. All pregnancies are to British Blue or Angus bulls, adding further value.

The Lilleshall Herd dispersal on 30 May marks the conclusion of a long-standing family dairy enterprise.

“This herd represents generations of careful breeding, dedication and pride, and has been the cornerstone of our family’s dairy operation,” said the Gilman family.

“While this marks the end of a meaningful chapter, we are confident that these exceptional animals will continue to thrive and bring value to their new owners.”

The herd includes 240 in-milk cows, 33 dry cows, 60 in-calf heifers, 70 bulling and maiden heifers, and 75 A-lot heifer calves.

Red and White genetics are prominent, and notable cow families include Alicia, Ashlyn, Blackrose, Dellia, Roxy and Zandra.

Robotically milked, the herd is averaging 38kg per day, with 305-day figures showing 10,736kg of milk at 4.2% butterfat and 3.5% protein, with a cell count of 120.