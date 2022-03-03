Over 80 classic and vintage tractors to be offered in NI

Over 80 classic and vintage tractors will go under the hammer in Northern Ireland, with auctioneers billing it as one of the largest single vendor collections to come available for decades.

The tractors will be sold on-site on behalf of well-known machinery collector Aidan Strain, who started collecting in the 1990s.

With a focus on Massey Fergusons, David Browns, Fords and Internationals, his collection totals 81 tractors, as well as various vehicles, implements and spares.

Mr Strain is now selling the collection to allow for growth of his business, Aidan Strain Electrical Engineering Ltd.

East Anglian-based auctioneer Cheffins will host the sale on Saturday 2 April, in Newry, Northern Ireland.

Highlights include a 1963 Doe Triple D, which has undergone a recent restoration and has a presale estimate of £50,000 - £60,000.

A 1950s David Brown 50D will go under the hammer, estimate of £30,000 - £35,000, as well as a 1960s County 654, with an estimate of £25,000 - £30,000.

Others include a 1970s Roadless 115, estimate £15,000 - £18,000; a 1953 Roadless B450, estimate £14,000 - £16,000 and a 1970s Massey Ferguson 135 four-wheel drive, which is estimated to sell for £18,000 – £22,000.

Mr Strain said: “I was born on a farm, and as soon as I could I started buying up tractors from the 1960s and 1970s, ones which we used during my childhood.

"I have been growing this collection now for over 30 years, and I always knew that when I reached my mid-60s I would have to sell up, other things in life have now taken over and I want someone else to be able to enjoy them.

"I have sought out and collected the tractors which remind me of my youth on the farm, I have found examples of the tractors which my grandfather and my father used, such as the International B250 and B414 examples which were so popular at the time.

"As I got older, we moved onto Massey Fergusons and worked with many different tractors on my neighbour’s farms, so I have been collecting those as well.

"When I had time and I was younger, I used to love doing them up, and now all of the tractors on offer are in tip top condition.

"I will be sad to see the tractors go but always knew this day would come.”

The sale will take place on 2 April both online and on-site at Mullaghbawn, Newry.