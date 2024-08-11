Over 80 farmers share ideas at industry's first 'shed talk' event

More than 80 farmers from across the UK attended the industry's first ‘shed talk’ event to look at ways to maximise their business and share ideas.

The initiative, launched by the NFU, was held at a family-run commercial beef and sheep upland farm in the South Pennines, Yorkshire.

Industry experts and farmers discussed food production, green finance, the environment and how they can make the most from their business now and for the future.

Guests visited Beeston Hall, which is a 2,000-acre Yorkshire Water tenanted farm, where the family specialises in pedigree Salers cattle.

They are one of the oldest known cattle breeds, identified by their thick mahogany red coats and ability to thrive on some of the UK’s more difficult terrain.

The farm is also rich in wildlife, being part of a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Farmers heard that upland farms are important not just in terms of the food they produce, but also due to their unique countryside setting.

The family has special habitats on farm, blanket bog, heathland and acid grassland, which are all species rich and home to important upland birds such as golden plover, curlew, twite, dunlin and merlin, among others.

The event was held at NFU vice president Rachel Hallos’ farm, who warned that farmers were 'really struggling to make a living'.

She said: “I was delighted to have so many farmers from different parts of the country come along to have a day on our farm and listen to our farm experiences as upland and tenant farmers, and also hear from a panel of experts.

“With the changes to SFI and farm subsidies, ever changing weather conditions and running costs, a lot of farmers are really struggling to make a living.

"We want to host these events to share experiences and help each other make the most of our farm businesses.”

Amelia Stratton, NFU head of member experience, said the event also gave people the chance to network with other farmers.

She said: “It’s so important to host events like these to share experiences good and bad on how to make the most out of farm businesses and explore different opportunities."

The NFU is hosting a number of shed talk events across the country over the next few months.