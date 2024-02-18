Over 80 tractors take part in go-slow protest in west Wales

More than 80 tractors took to one of the main routes in west Wales with a go-slow protest as anger mounts over the Welsh government's proposals.

The protest, which happened on the A48 near Carmarthen on Friday (16 February), was held over the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

"No farmers, no food" signs were seen attached to some tractors, as farmers sought to remind the public of their vital role in society.

Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement on the protest: “Traffic is moving very slowly along the A48 eastbound from Pensarn as a result of a number of tractors on the road.

“We believe they intend to travel to Pont Abraham, before heading back towards Carmarthen along the westbound carriageway.

“If you are planning on travelling between the two locations this afternoon, please consider changing your route or journey time to avoid delays. We anticipate the disruption will last at least until 2.30pm.”

Earlier this week, farmers protested outside the office of Lesley Griffiths, Rural Affairs Minister, in Wrexham.

This follows a meeting of over 3,000 farmers at Carmarthen market where the proposals were discussed, with many believing their industry will be hit hard.

In response to growing discontent, NFU Cymru has urged the Labour-led government to commit to 'a major overhaul' of the post-Brexit support system following a series of its own roadshow events.

More than 2,000 farmers attended the nine events, where the union said 'concern and worry' were raised at SFS proposals.

NFU Cymru president, Aled Jones said: “Almost all of the comments fed back to us during these events gave a truly worrying picture of what farmers see the future of their farms looking like.

“The proposals as they stand will have far reaching impacts on Welsh farming, rural businesses and communities and it is vital that Welsh government listen to these concerns.

"Whilst the title of the consultation suggests Welsh government want to ‘keep farmers farming’ this will not happen if we are not profitable."

Brewing anger has also led the Countryside Alliance to warn the two candidates standing for the leadership of Welsh Labour that there is a 'growing disconnect' between the government and rural areas.

Jeremy Miles and Vaughan Gething are the only candidates fighting for the role of First Minister of Wales following the resignation of Mark Drakeford as leader of Welsh Labour.

His replacement - likely to be named First Minister after a Senedd vote - will take up the role in March following a ballot of party members.

Farmers are being encouraged to respond to the Welsh government's consultation on the SFS, which closes for responses on 7 March.