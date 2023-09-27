Over half of public want more money toward nature-friendly farming

Over half (59%) of UK adults think the next government should increase the amount of money given to nature-friendly farming, according to new polling.

In addition, 55% of people surveyed said the government needs to take action to change how farming is done because of climate change.

And 58% said that tackling river pollution caused by agriculture should be a priority for the next government.

To coincide with the political party conference season, the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) and Sustain commissioned the research.

It explored the public's views on how the government should be supporting and funding farming.

Martin Lines, CEO of the NFFN, said the results demonstrate "a clear public appetite" for a greener farming transition.

"Crucially it demonstrates that people view funding for nature friendly farming as an important investment, even during a cost of living crisis.

"Now we need to see a clear vision and the political will to make a widespread transition to nature-friendly farming and food production a reality."

The polling was carried out by Savanta on behalf of the NFFN and Sustain, an alliance of organisation working for a more sustainable food system.

The questions were put to a representative sample of 2,185 UK adults.

Vicki Hird, head of sustainable farming at Sustain, said: “We can see the damage our food system is doing to our rivers and land.

Farmers need a fair deal from the markets and more support from government so they can farm in a nature friendly way.

"This poll shows that that is what the public want.”