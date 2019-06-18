Overwhelming majority back Scottish farming, survey shows

The research also indicates widespread support for more food being grown and produced locally

An overwhelming majority of Scottish people believe farming is vital to the success of the economy, according to new research.

Commissioned by the Scottish government, it shows that 86% of Scots think farming is hugely important the Scottish economy.

The research, which sought to evaluate the public’s attitudes to agriculture, suggests that 83% of Scots believe that farming provides an essential public service.

It also indicates widespread support for more food being grown and produced locally.

Nearly half of those surveyed, 49%, said they have a preference for food to be produced in Scotland.

However, 68% highlighted how Brexit will have a negative impact on the cost of food.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said the public are 'clear' that they want to see more produce grown locally.

“Farmers produce our food, they are the custodians of our countryside and are at the beating heart of our rural economy.

“The public are clear that they want to see the protection of animal welfare and food standards – particularly if we leave the EU.

“The public also want greater emphasis on environmental protection and more jobs, opportunities and support for rural areas.”

Mr Ewing: “These are all areas we and the farming industry are committed to maintaining as we seek to grow our rural economy.”