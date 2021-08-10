Oxford Farming Conference's 'Breaking Barriers' scholarship opens

The successful Breaking Barriers Scholarship will return, supporting two individuals to attend the Oxford Farming Conference in January as part of the 2022 Scholars' Programme.

The scholarship, which launched last year, looks to support diversity and inclusion within the agricultural industry.

It offers candidates who reflect a broad diversity of backgrounds, geographies and academic experiences, or who come from outside of the agri-food sector but are keen to enter it, the opportunity to participate in this prestigious programme.

OFC Director Dr Jenna Ross is chairing this year’s OFC Scholars' Programme: “This scholarship provides an amazing opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate young individuals, no matter their background or experience.

“This year is particularly exciting as we are launching a new upskilling element to the programme, which complements the peer-to-peer networking.

"I firmly believe that the new and exciting changes to the January 2022 Scholars' Programme provide an opportunity for Scholars to experience the UK’s leading agricultural conference while gaining valuable skills.”

Candidates are not required to have any previous qualifications or to be working in the industry, but they should be aged between 22 and 30 years of age and have not previously attended the conference.

Over the last nine years, the OFC Scholars' Programme has supported more than 400 scholars, through networking, workshops, and events.