Ozempic boom could reshape future demand for red meat, AHDB warns

Weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy could fundamentally reshape future demand for red meat as consumers shift towards smaller portions and higher-protein diets, according to new analysis from AHDB.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board said the rapid rise of GLP-1 medications was beginning to alter food buying habits, creating both challenges and opportunities for the meat sector.

The drugs, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, work by suppressing appetite, slowing digestion and altering taste perception.

As a result, many users are eating less food overall while placing greater emphasis on nutrient-dense foods and lean sources of protein.

AHDB said the trend was driving a move towards “less but better” eating habits, with consumers increasingly favouring smaller quantities of higher-quality food products.

A YouGov and AHDB tracker from February 2026 found that 85% of GLP-1 users reported eating less food overall, while 43% said they were eating more protein-rich foods such as meat and fish.

The findings suggest changing consumption patterns could alter future demand across the beef and pork sectors, particularly for premium and leaner cuts.

Vanessa Adamson, AHDB’s retail and consumer insight manager, said protein continued to play a central role in consumer diets despite reduced food intake overall.

She said: “Although consumers may be buying smaller quantities, protein remains central to their diets, and research suggests many are willing to spend more on high quality meat when they do purchase it.”

Ms Adamson said lean and nutrient-dense cuts such as steaks and pork tenderloins could become increasingly attractive to consumers focused on satiety, muscle maintenance and nutritional value.

International research is also beginning to highlight similar shifts in consumer behaviour.

A major US food demand study found GLP-1 users reduced their overall food intake but showed a stronger willingness to pay for premium meat and seafood products.

The research suggests consumers may buy less meat overall but spend more on higher-quality cuts.

At the same time, AHDB said GLP-1 users appeared to be cutting back most sharply on ultra-processed foods, calorie-dense products and takeaways.

That trend could create pressure for some processed meat products and parts of the out-of-home food sector.

However, it may also strengthen demand for more natural, minimally processed and protein-focused food products.

Retailers are already beginning to respond by introducing smaller portion meal options aimed at consumers with reduced appetites.

AHDB said similar approaches could help support future red meat demand through clearer protein messaging, convenience and more suitable portion sizes.

Ms Adamson said: “Red meat is well placed to remain part of a balanced diet for GLP 1 users, particularly where messaging focuses on lean cuts, quality and nutritional value.”

She added the sector would need to adapt to changing eating habits and evolving consumer expectations around portion size, product choice and health.

However, AHDB said the long-term impact of GLP-1 drugs on food demand remained uncertain as adoption continues expanding globally.

The growing use of GLP-1 medications could nevertheless mark one of the biggest long-term shifts in food consumption patterns seen by the meat sector in decades.