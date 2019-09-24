Panel proposes wage increase for Wales' farm workers

The panel said the proposal would ensure Welsh farm workers are 'paid at a fair rate'

A proposed wage increase of 1.8 percent for agricultural workers in Wales is currently out for consultation.

The Agricultural Advisory Panel for Wales has proposed the changes, citing 'current uncertainties' affecting farmers in the country.

It proposes that the minimum rates of pay for agricultural workers increase by 1.8% across all pay bands.

Grade 1, for those under 16, would increase from £3.54 to £3.60 per hour. For 16-24 year olds, it would increase from £7.70 to £7.84, and for workers aged over 25, the proposal would see an increase from £8.21 to £8.36.







Grade 2 would increase from £8.45 to £8.60; Grade 3 £8.70 - £8.86; Grade 4 £9.36 - £9.53; Grade 5 £9.88 - £10.06 and Grade 6 £10.64 - £10.83.

Ryan Davies, agricultural advisory panel manager said: “As chair of the panel I am writing to ask for views on the panel’s proposed changes to the terms and conditions for agricultural workers, to be included in the Agricultural Wages Order 2020.

“The panel came to these proposed rates taking into consideration the current uncertainties surrounding the agricultural industry and the need to make sure farm workers are paid at a fair rate.”

One of the panel's key responsibilities is to prepare agricultural wages orders in draft and submit them to the Welsh government for approval.

The panel was established under the Agricultural Sector (Wales) Act 2014.