Parcel of farmland for sale in High Weald AONB

A ring-fenced parcel of agricultural land known as the Moat Farmland is now on the market for a guide price of £750,000.

The land is situated on the outskirts of the village of Benenden, in the High Weald of Kent within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The property has environmental characteristics including woodland shaws and Wealden ponds, and extends to a total of approximately 87 acres

The land, classified as Grade III, is split as follows: Arable land 65.76 acres; Grassland 5.16 acres; Woodland 14.73 acres; Ponds 1.35 acres.







It is currently farmed under a contract farming agreement and is planted with winter crops.

Alex Cornwallis, of the BTF Partnership, said he was anticipating a high-level of interest from the local farming community looking to expand their operations.

"It is rare for a parcel of land of this size within this area to come onto the open market," he said

“This is a very useful parcel of land with good sized field parcels and links to natural biodiversity.

"There may be interest from purchasers looking into Biodiversity Net Gain along with Natural Capital enthusiasts."

Mr Cornwallis added: "The vendor has recently submitted an application for the Countryside Stewardship Scheme which has not yet been granted, but we believe there are several environmental positives and biodiversity potential for this land moving forward."

The farmland is one mile west of Benenden with the main access through Apple Pie Farm Business Park on the B2086 Cranbrook Road and an additional access to the east if required.

The property is for sale through the BTF Partnership at a guide price of £750,000.