Parents pay tribute to boy, 8, who was shot on Cumbria farm

The parents of an eight-year-old boy who was tragically killed on a farm after being shot have paid tribute to their son, calling him 'loving, kind and full of mischief'.

Jay Cartmell died in hospital after being shot in the head and face with a firearm, on a farm located near Warcop, Cumbria, on 28 September.

Parents Leigha and James Cartmell said they were heartbroken over the passing of Jay, who was "loved by all who met him".

A man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, but he was later released on bail.

In a statement provided to Cumbria Police, Jay's parents said: “Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better."

They said he was an avid motorcycle speedway fan, a passion he had shared with his dad since first being taken to Workington Speedway when he was one.

Jay "always went to the pit to fist bump his heroes, local racers Harry and Sam McGurk", his parents said.

The young boy was also a defender at Whitehaven Miners Football Club, and even scoring an own goal "didn't dampen his enthusiasm".

“Jay was extremely loved, not only by us, but by all who met him," they added. "He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face.

"We will miss him every day, but his love surrounds us and his memory will never fade."