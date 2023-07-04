Partnering up to serve customers with customized solutions for egg production

The egg industry in the UK is currently facing its fair share of challenges - from rising production costs due to the war in Ukraine to the threat of avian influenza, farmers are facing difficulties in maintaining high bird welfare standards and quality egg production.

At Tecno we have entered a partnership with PWMaines, a reputable family-owned company with more than 40 years of experience in delivering solutions for the poultry industry.

Together we aim at providing customized production solutions to UK egg farmers and help them strengthen their businesses and overcome some of the challenges they are facing.

The two companies are united by a common goal – providing UK customers the very best egg production solutions enabling the highest level of quality eggs without compromising animal welfare.

We and PWMaines share the same vision that a “one size fits all” approach is not the right solution.

Together, we strive to support customers’ businesses by advising and supplying bespoke egg production systems meeting the special operational requirements and conditions of the individual businesses.

At Tecno, we provide hens the freedom needed to ensure their welfare and ensuring costumers’ solutions to fully align with the UK's welfare standards.

Through our partnership with PWMaines, we bring combined experience to our customers benefitting their businesses.

Our commitment to providing exceptional support in identifying the optimal solution for any situation, coupled with PWMaines's market insight and commitment to supplying only trustworthy brands to their customers, positions both companies to achieve the best outcomes possible.

This partnership represents an important step forward in providing bespoke production solutions to UK egg farmers.

By partnering with PWMaines, we can provide tailored solutions that meets the ever-evolving needs of the UK egg production industry, while continuing to prioritize the welfare of the hens.