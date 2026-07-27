Parys herd seals fourth straight Royal Welsh crown

Parys Unreal secured a fourth consecutive Royal Welsh Salers championship for Gwawr Griffiths’ Parys herd after taking the senior male and overall titles at Llanelwedd.

The 2025-born bull, by Murphy and out of Luchabolsh Guatemala, also received awards for best senior male and best turned-out animal.

The herd completed a championship double when Parys Treacle Tart, the overall winner at the 2025 show, claimed the Female Championship and reserve overall honours. She was also named Best Opposite Sex to the Champion and collected the awards for best senior female.

The results extended the Parys herd’s run of Royal Welsh Salers championships to four successive years.

Judging was carried out by Rachel Hallos of the Beeston Hall herd, which she established with her late husband Stephen in the early 2000s.

The herd was developed from leading UK bloodlines, with the aim of producing cattle suited to South Pennine moorland and in-bye grazing. Mrs Hallos said she was looking for stylish heifers, strong breeding females and bulls with presence, adding: “All must have good mobility.”

In the junior male section, Archie Roberts secured the championship with Onley Vladimir. The March 2025-born bull, by Onley Sidney and out of Onley Petula Poll, had previously won the Junior Male Championship at the inaugural Royal Three Counties Show.

Mr Roberts also won the 2024 heifer class with Parkfield Temple Poll, by Cumbrian Olympia Poll and out of Parkfield Polled Temple. Gentons Unique, exhibited by Bertie Facon, finished second.

Mr Facon then won the youngest female class with Gentons Valtra, which went on to claim the Reserve Female Championship and the award for best junior female. The result continued a successful season for the January 2025-born heifer, which had already secured championship honours at the Royal Three Counties and Great Yorkshire shows.

Onley Via Poll, exhibited by Archie Roberts, stood second in the class.

Jemima Roberts of the Onley herd received the Stock Person’s Plaque. She and Sophie Long, representing the Onley and Rosemore herds, also took reserve in the Interbreed Young Handlers Pairs competition.

The Salers Team of Five reached the final shortlist of eight in the Group of Five Interbreed Competition. The team featured cattle from the Parys herd, Gentons Pedigree Livestock and the Rosemore herd.

The breed society thanked sponsor Kepak, its representative Leighton Jones, and the exhibitors, handlers and volunteers who supported the classes in scorching conditions.