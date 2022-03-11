Pasture-Fed Livestock Association rebrands to drive more awareness

The Pasture-Fed Livestock Association has announced it will rebrand in a bid to drive greater awareness of pasture-fed farming.

The association has today changed its name to ‘Pasture for Life’, and it has also launched a new logo and visual identity.

It says that the past two years has seen more consumers looking for livestock products that come with "high environmental, ethical and health credentials".

This has prompted the organisation to "refresh the way it communicates", it says. The move coincides with Pasture for Life’s 11th birthday.

It marks a significant moment for the organisation, which has grown from a few farmers back in 2011, to a diverse group of farmers, with membership now standing at 800.

Pasture for Life executive director, Jimmy Woodrow said: “We have refreshed our visual identity and our core messages to better reflect the benefits of 100% pasture-fed farming.

“We hope this will help our farmers communicate the benefits of the way they farm and help shoppers find and understand the health, welfare and environmental advantages of buying Pasture for Life certified food and fibre.”

In addition to the new visual identity, Pasture for Life is also launching a short film to mark its first ten years, which can be viewed on its YouTube channel.