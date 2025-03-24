Paul Caldwell steps down as chief of Rural Payments Agency

Paul Caldwell has announced that he is stepping down as the chief of the Rural Payments Agency after eight years at the helm.

Mr Caldwell, who was made the chief executive of the RPA in 2017 following the resignation of Mark Grimshaw, said he had felt "privileged" to lead the agency.

Prior to that role, he served in operations, communications and strategy, and was made operations director of the RPA in 2010.

As chief executive, he steered the RPA to overcome various challenges, such as the UK leaving the European Union.

He also oversaw a record number of farm businesses benefitting from farming schemes.

Mr Caldwell said on his resignation: “For over eight years I have been privileged to lead the RPA as chief, and I am proud of what we have achieved together in that time.

“I leave the agency in a great position to further maximise its grant-making and deliver for its customers.

“In the time I have left here, I remain committed to doing the best we can for our customers.”

Defra Secretary Steve Reed thanked Mr Caldwell for his "outstanding service".

"I am grateful for the dedication and expertise he has shown, and his work in overseeing a record number of farm businesses benefitting from farming schemes.”