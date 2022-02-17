Pay increase of 5% proposed for NI farm workers

Proposals to increase the minimum wage rates for Northern Irish farm workers have been announced by the region's Agricultural Wages Board.

Following a meeting on 11 February, the Board has proposed that the minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment, will rise by 5%.

The increase, due to take effect from 1 April 2022, will apply to agricultural workers who fall under grades 3 – 6.

Lead worker, which falls under Grade 3, will rise to £9.36 per hour, and Grade 4 - Craft Grade will increase to £10.06 per hour.

Grades 5 and 6, Supervisory and Farm Management, will rise to £10.59 per hour and £11.50 per hour respectively.

Further, the Agricultural Wages Board proposed increasing the accommodation offset by 5% to £47.25 per week.

The Board will meet again on 16 March 2022 to consider any objections to the proposals.