Pay increase of 5% proposed for NI farm workers

17 February 2022 | by FarmingUK Team | Finance, News
The Agricultural Wages Board proposes to rise existing minimum wage rates for NI agricultural workers
Proposals to increase the minimum wage rates for Northern Irish farm workers have been announced by the region's Agricultural Wages Board.

Following a meeting on 11 February, the Board has proposed that the minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment, will rise by 5%.

The increase, due to take effect from 1 April 2022, will apply to agricultural workers who fall under grades 3 – 6.

Lead worker, which falls under Grade 3, will rise to £9.36 per hour, and Grade 4 - Craft Grade will increase to £10.06 per hour.

Grades 5 and 6, Supervisory and Farm Management, will rise to £10.59 per hour and £11.50 per hour respectively.

Further, the Agricultural Wages Board proposed increasing the accommodation offset by 5% to £47.25 per week.

The Board will meet again on 16 March 2022 to consider any objections to the proposals.