Payments of over £9m issued to NI farmers taking part in green scheme

The Northern Irish government has announced further payments totalling over £9m to farmers taking part in the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

It means the total amount paid out under the scheme has hit £66 million, the Department of Agriculture (DAERA) said.

The agri-environment scheme offers farmer participants a 5-year agreement to deliver a range of environmental measures.

It has three levels: a Higher Level, a Wider Level, and a Group Level.

Applications which deliver most environmental benefit for the scheme objectives receive priority entry into the scheme.

NI's farming minister Andrew Muir said: “I’m delighted to say that 93% of claims for the 2023 EFS payments were made yesterday.

"The remaining claims will be processed and paid as soon as possible. This additional £9m brings the total amount paid through EFS since 2018 to support biodiversity, water quality and climate mitigation to £66m.

“As a result of this scheme, over 58,000 hectares of key priority habitats are favourably managed, and over the last six years, 1,000 km of hedges have been planted or enhanced.

“I am determined to support our farmers and this scheme is a great example of how we can work together to help each other deliver and implement a range of environmental measures."

In addition, EFS claims for 2024 can now be submitted using the DAERA Single Application and Maps Service, which opened on 9 April 2024 for most agreement holders.

Some businesses will need to wait until 29 April to submit a claim as their agreements are being updated after they made a claim reduction, or after an inspection.