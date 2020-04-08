Payments worth £19m made to 6,000 Scottish farmers

Financial support has been made to remote farmers and crofters in Scotland

Payments worth over £19 million have been made to almost 6,000 farmers and crofters in Scotland’s from the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme.

The majority will receive balance payments on top of the 95 percent LFASS loan paid between January and March this year.

The scheme is claimed by just under 11,000 farmers and crofters and is worth £52.1 million in support for 2019.

It provides essential income support to farming businesses in remote rural areas, and is used to allow claimants to continue to operate as viable businesses and avoid the risk of land abandonment.







Over 10,300 farmers and crofters were offered a National LFASS loan in 2019 worth over £44.87 million.

The loans offered were calculated at 95% of the potential payment due. 79% of offers accepted the Scottish government’s offer of an advance loan receiving payments worth over £40.77 million.

Scottish government's rural economy secretary, Fergus Ewing said it is 'vital' to continue to support rural areas during these 'unprecedented times'.

"This Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding supports farmers and crofters on some of Scotland’s most challenging land," he said.

“For a long time, Scotland was the only part of the UK to offer this extra support for farmers and crofters through the CAP scheme.

"We know it can be a lifeline payment for many and at this difficult time it will provide a welcome boost to incomes.

He added: “I would encourage farmers and crofters to use their CAP payments to pay their bills and make investments for the seasons ahead to keep the food supply chain moving and keep money flowing through Scotland’s rural economy.”