Payments worth £330m get underway for Scots farmers

Farm payments worth more than £330 million will soon enter Scottish farmers' bank accounts, the devolved government has confirmed.

In the coming months, eligible farmers, crofters and land managers will receive their Basic Payment Support, Greening and Young Farmer 2019 payment.

Around 75% of eligible claimants have already received up to 95% of their payment through a government loan in October.

Scottish government's Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing said Scotland's rural economy is on the 'front line' of the potential impacts of Brexit.







He said: “In line with the payment schedule I published last year, I can confirm the first tranche of 2019 Basic Payment, Greening and Young Farmer payments have now begun – a month ahead of last year.

“In the coming months, farmers, crofters and land managers will receive their final balance payment having already received £334 million through the successful loan scheme.

“Those who did not choose to accept a loan are being prioritised in this payment run, as we continue to support investment, jobs and the rural economy moving forward.

“Through our payment strategy and by our actions, it is the Scottish Government which is providing Scotland’s farmers and crofters with certainty, with clarity, and above all else, with financial stability.”

Common Agricultural Policy Pillar 1 and 2 payments will now be made in accordance with the published 2019 CAP Payment Strategy.

Under the Scottish government's current post-Brexit support proposals, farmers, crofters and land managers will continue to be assessed against the current eligibility rules and requirements.