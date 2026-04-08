Peak Powerhouse leads rankings as dairy farmers chase milk solids gains

Peak Powerhouse has topped the latest AHDB proven Holstein sire rankings with a £768 Profitable Lifetime Index, as high milk solids output continues to drive breeding decisions on UK dairy farms.

The April 2026 list highlights the ongoing importance of production traits at a time when milk price volatility and rising feed costs are pushing producers to maximise output and efficiency from every litre.

Peak Powerhouse leads the rankings with daughters predicted to deliver 1,111kg of milk and 98kg of combined fat and protein, underlining his strength as a high-output, commercially focused sire.

Close behind, Genosource Captain retains second place, supported by more than 3,500 UK milking daughters. His consistent performance, strong feed efficiency and health traits reinforce his status as a reliable choice for producers seeking predictable returns.

OCD Trooper Sheepster and SDG-PH Delux Dominance follow in third and fourth, both continuing to deliver high levels of milk solids alongside solid all-round performance.

Together, the leading sires underline the continued value of proven genetics for driving bulk tank performance, even as newer bloodlines push ahead in other areas.

Further down the rankings, newer and rising sires bring a broader mix of traits into focus. Denovo 18514 Orchard combines strong milk output with improved mobility, while Plain-Knoll Renegad Trooper stands out for longevity and health, with daughters predicted to remain in the herd significantly longer.

Elsewhere, bulls such as Winstar Graziano and Winstar Maserati P demonstrate strengths in milk quality, fertility and udder health, while Cogent Koepon Rocky highlights the growing emphasis on feed efficiency and lower maintenance requirements.

The contrast between proven and younger sires is becoming increasingly clear. Established bulls continue to deliver reliable production gains, while newer genetics are advancing more rapidly in health, efficiency and sustainability traits.

Marco Winters, AHDB’s head of animal genetics, said the latest rankings reflect this balance.

He said: “It’s to be expected that these older genetics lag a little behind the new generation of young sires, but these leading proven sires have demonstrated how they can deliver on production, many transmitting exceptional milk solids.”

While younger sires are pushing gains in areas such as fertility and efficiency, Winters added that proven bulls still offer visible, immediate impact, with their effects seen clearly “in the bulk tank”.

As dairy systems face increasing pressure to improve both profitability and environmental performance, the latest rankings suggest producers will continue to balance reliability with innovation when selecting genetics for the future.