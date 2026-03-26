Pedigree bulls top £10k as farmers warned over rising financial risk

Record prices for pedigree bulls are raising the stakes for farmers, with animals now averaging £10,000 or more and industry leaders warning they must be treated as major financial assets.

As the spring sale season approaches, with May bull sales fast nearing, demand is building across the sector. For many farms, a single bull now represents one of the largest annual investments, placing greater emphasis on how these animals are valued, managed and protected.

Firms including Harrison & Hetherington, H&H Land & Estates and H&H Insurance Brokers say pedigree livestock should no longer be viewed simply as breeding animals, but as core components of farm business capital.

At Borderway Mart, entries are expected to rise across all breeds, with around 700 head of stock anticipated through the ring. Strong trade in recent years has pushed values higher, with many pedigree cattle now regularly exceeding five-figure sums.

James Little, pedigree sales manager and auctioneer at Harrison & Hetherington, said the outlook remains strong ahead of the spring sales.

“We are expecting increased entries across all breeds for our May sales,” he said, noting that values have “increased significantly”.

He added that purchasing a pedigree bull is now “a significant investment for any farming enterprise”, particularly as wider input costs remain elevated. However, returns can still stack up, with performance gains and store stock value helping justify the outlay.

Alongside rising prices comes greater financial risk.

Mr Little warned that failing to insure stock could leave vendors exposed if a bull does not meet breeding warranty standards, potentially requiring the return of purchase money along with additional costs.

From the buyer’s perspective, the risks are equally clear. “Whilst the NBA warranty offers protection in terms of fertility, if injury or illness occurs, the responsibility still lies with the purchaser,” he said.

That shift is changing how farms are valued as businesses. Pedigree cattle and sheep, often built over years of careful breeding and genetic selection, now form a significant share of overall farm worth. Losing even a single high-value animal can have both financial and operational consequences.

Jonathan Hird, associate director at H&H Land & Estates, said livestock must be fully recognised within business planning.

“Your pedigree cattle and sheep should not be treated as an afterthought,” he said. “This stock forms a key part of the overall value of a business.”

He added that expectations from banks, accountants and family businesses have evolved, with increasing demand for a full picture of farm assets, including livestock.

Insurance is becoming an essential part of that approach. Cover for pedigree animals can include mortality, infertility in bulls and permanent loss of use, as well as protection against exceptional events such as compulsory slaughter. Policies are typically tailored to individually identified high-value animals.

Amy Scott, agricultural team leader at H&H Insurance Brokers, said specialist cover is now critical.

“The H&H in-Livestock insurance product has been developed by people who genuinely understand farming,” she said, adding that support is available at point of sale, including at major pedigree auctions.

With strong demand expected to continue through the spring sales, the trend shows little sign of slowing.

As pedigree values climb and margins remain under pressure, farmers are being urged to take a more strategic approach — ensuring livestock is properly valued, accounted for and protected.

Failing to do so could prove a costly mistake.