Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society launch search for new ambassador

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society is looking to appoint an ambassador for 2023 to help support officeholders in promoting and meeting the aims of the society.

This voluntary role will shadow the 2022 ambassador, Carys Phillips, at this year’s county show and other society events.

They will also play an important role in the promotion of the work of the society, the agricultural industry and rural life in Pembrokeshire.

Anyone aged between 18 and 30 and residing in Pembrokeshire can apply for the role.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to an interview on 16 August 2022 at the county show office.

The successful applicant will receive an allowance of £200 and membership of the society for three years.

Mansel Raymond, society president, said: “The Ambassador role is an important one.

"In order to fulfil the role successfully the applicant must have excellent communication skills and an enthusiasm to carry out required duties.

"Knowledge of the society and the county show is desirable. Last year was the first year we opened up applications to all and made the role inclusive to all.”

Those interested in applying for the position will need to complete the application form.