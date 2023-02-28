Pembrokeshire dairy firm acquires land for new milk processing site

The Welsh government has completed the sale of land to a Pembrokeshire-based firm for a new milk-processing facility as part of a multi-million-pound investment.

Pembrokeshire Creamery Ltd (PCL) has acquired a development plot at Pembrokeshire Food Park, bringing with it £17m investment and the creation of 80 new jobs over the next three years.

The creamery is set to occupy over 10 acres following its investment in the new milk processing facility.

The new facility will source milk from local farms and have an annual processing capacity of 70 million litres.

The Welsh government said the site was 'a key development' in the local economy, with the creation of employment and a boost for the local dairy supply chain.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Agriculture, food and drink are sectors that make a significant contribution to Pembrokeshire’s local economy.

"We are determined to help new and existing businesses in these sectors to grow and thrive."

Mark McQuade, managing director at the PCL said: "Pembrokeshire Creamery Limited are grateful to the Welsh Government for their support with this investment, which will deliver significant jobs and growth to the local economy.

"The new site will be the only BRC Certified facility to offer Welsh milk that is also bottled in Wales, and as such, the Creamery will shorten the supply chain in Wales.

"Pembrokeshire is a fantastic milk field in which to build an authentically Welsh milk supply for Welsh supermarket stores.”