Petition calling for ban on low quality food imports reaches 15k

Thousands of people have said the UK should ban lower-standard food imports

More than 15,000 people have called on the government to put into law rules that prevent food imports produced in ways that would be illegal in the UK.

The public have galvanised behind Britain’s farmers by signing the NFU’s petition, which was launched at last month's annual conference.

There are growing fears that the government will be prepared to abandon food and welfare standards in order to secure trade agreements with the US and others.

British farming has high standards of safety and welfare and is produced with an ambition to be net-zero in greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.







NFU President Minette Batters said recently that it would be 'insane' to allow lower-standard food imports into the country.

She is now urging the public to sign the petition and send a 'simple message' to the government.

“This is yet another clear signal that the public do not want to see food on their plates that has been produced far below the high standards they expect of British farmers," she said.

“In such a short amount of time, thousands of people have demonstrated their support for government legislating that our high standards of animal welfare, environmental protection and food safety will not be compromised by imports."

Mrs Batters added: “I would urge anyone who shares these values to sign this petition that they want all food eaten in the UK, whether it is in our homes, schools, hospitals, restaurants or shops, to match the high standards expected of our farmers.”

The petition will continue to run over the coming weeks, as the UK kicks off trade negotiations with the EU and United States.