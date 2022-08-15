Pig abattoir numbers continue long-term trend of decline

Pig abattoir numbers in England have continued their long-term trend of decline, new figures published by the AHDB show.

Just 87 slaughterhouses processed pigs last year, six fewer than in 2020 and 38 fewer than a decade ago, the latest figures highlight.

The number of specialists plants has also reduced, now standing at eleven, down one from 2020 and five fewer than a decade ago.

These specialist plants accounted for over three-quarters (77%) of the total throughput in England in 2021.

"Consolidation in the industry continues with the loss of smaller slaughterhouses," explained Freya Shuttleworth, AHDB analyst.

(Graph: AHDB)

The eleven largest plants - those that slaughter over 100,000 head a year - accounted for 92% of total slaughter, the same proportion as the previous year.

The top eight abattoirs - those killing over 500,000 pigs a year - maintained an 83 percent share of the English kill, figures show.

"Although consolidation may pose benefits for efficiency, concentrating slaughter presents a risk if one or more of the larger plants have a major breakdown or have to reduce capacity," Ms Shuttleworth added.

"The last 12 months has been one such example, as staff shortages curtailed throughputs, resulting in pigs backing up on farms."