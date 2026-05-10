Pig backlog deepens as producers battle falling prices and rising costs

Britain’s pig sector is under growing strain as processor breakdowns, weak demand and rising costs leave pigs backed up on farms and prices sliding.

Industry leaders say the combination of oversupply and slowing demand has created a difficult trading environment, with producers struggling to move heavier pigs while input costs continue to rise.

Pig World has examined the pressures behind the current crisis, reporting that pigs are continuing to be rolled week after week, prices are falling and discussions are ongoing over future supplies.

Defra figures show UK pigmeat production rose 11% year-on-year in March to 89,000 tonnes, adding further pressure to an already oversupplied market.

The latest challenges come as fuel and energy costs rise again amid wider instability in the Middle East.

Producers say the backlog is substantial, although not yet at the levels seen during the severe supply chain disruption of 2021 and 2022.

Unlike the previous crisis, which was heavily influenced by Brexit and Covid-related labour shortages in abattoirs, the current situation is being blamed largely on processing disruptions and a mismatch between supply and demand.

Some large producers reportedly expanded sow numbers last year following a prolonged period of stronger pig prices and improved market confidence.

Improved breeding productivity and favourable weather conditions also contributed to increased pig numbers across the sector.

The situation worsened after a major factory breakdown at Pilgrim’s Europe last autumn, followed by additional stoppages affecting several processors over the winter period.

The disruption left pigs delayed from slaughter week after week, creating a backlog many producers say has proved difficult to clear.

Over the first quarter of 2026, pigmeat production rose 5.3% compared with the same period last year, reaching 256,800 tonnes, while clean pig slaughterings increased by 2.3% to 2.6 million head.

AHDB said average carcase weights climbed to 94.2kg, around 3kg higher than a year earlier, as pigs remained on farms for longer periods.

“Ongoing reports of processing backlogs and pigs being carried over week to week suggest that weights are unlikely to fall sharply in the near term,” AHDB said.

The heavier pigs are also creating additional pressure within processing plants, increasing the risk of further breakdowns and delays.

Hopes that stronger spring demand and recovering European markets would ease the situation have so far failed to materialise.

Retail data from Worldpanel by Numerator UK showed pigmeat sales volumes fell by 2.3% over the 12 weeks to 22 March, while consumer spending declined by 0.6%.

Adding further pressure, European pig prices have weakened sharply following Spain’s African swine fever outbreak late last year, increasing oversupply across the EU market.

In February, the gap between UK and EU pig reference prices reached a record 70p.

However, official HMRC figures showed UK pork import volumes fell by four per cent during January and February compared with the previous year.

Industry insiders said producer confidence remained fragile as market conditions continued to deteriorate.

British Meat Processors Association chief executive John Powell said processors were continuing to work with producers to manage the backlog.

“There are still some consequences from the maintenance that took place at end the of last year that closed at least one plant, while others have had problems,” he said.

“Processors are working with producers and producer groups as best they can to try to get back to some form of regularity.”

Some processors have introduced additional Saturday shifts to help clear pigs, although staffing shortages have limited how frequently these can operate.

Meanwhile, some producers have started reducing herd sizes and sending more sows to slaughter in response to the ongoing pressure.

Defra figures showed UK sow and boar slaughterings rose by 3.6% year-on-year during the first quarter.

“At the moment, with EU prices stalling, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of light at the end of the tunnel – and producer confidence is low,” one industry source said.

Some farmers say the backlog has forced them into constant “juggling” to keep pig weights under control while trying to meet supply contracts.

One multi-site producer said factory breakdowns and weak demand remained the biggest problems affecting their business.

“I am hopeful that a tightening of supply in May/June will help alleviate the current issues,” the producer said.

Sofina Foods group agriculture director Graham Wilkinson said some pressure within the sector reflected “normal seasonal patterns”, particularly around bank holidays.

“As always, our focus remains on delivering for our customers, supporting our farmers, maintaining high animal welfare standards and ensuring throughput across our sites remains both sustainable and well managed,” he said.

Cranswick and Pilgrim’s Europe declined to comment.

The crisis has renewed concerns over the resilience of the UK pig supply chain as producers continue to face rising costs, weak demand and ongoing processing disruption.